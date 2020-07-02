Hundreds of teens at 'pong fest' party in US exposed to coronavirus

Coronavirus in USA Photograph:( Reuters )
At the time of the party, several teens were waiting for their Covid-19 test results, and have since tested positive.
About 300 teens were exposed to the novel coronavirus at a "pong fest" party in Lakeway, Texas, on June 20, local officials say.
At the time of the party, several teens were waiting for their Covid-19 test results, and have since tested positive.
City and health officials are now urging all attendees to get tested and self-isolate.
The city mayor said the city has had 105 cases, 50 of which are currently active.
According to CNN, a pop-up testing site has been set up at the Baylor School & White Specialty Clinic-Lakeway to help partygoers and those they interacted with in the past week get tested.