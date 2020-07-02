Prince Harry apologises for 'institutional racism' while addressing at the Diana Awards

Ever since George Floyd died in police custody in America in May 2020, there has been a lot of conversation around racism and the lack of representation in different various fields.



On Wednesday, Prince Harry apologised for institutional racism during a speech he recorded for the Diana Awards. It was Princess Diana's birth anniversary - and the charity that has been set up in her honour awards individuals for their humanitarian work.



This year, owing to the pandemic, the ceremony was virtual and Duke of Sussex's address was a pre-recorded video clip. In his speech, Harry said that "institutional racism' has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic."



"My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven't done enough to right the wrongs of the past," he said.



"I, too, am sorry. Sorry that we haven't got the world to the place that you deserve it to be."



The speech came on what would have been the 59th birthday of Princess Diana, the prince's mother. She died in a Paris car crash in 1997 when Harry was 12.



Harry paid tribute to young people being recognized at the ceremony for their work on race and injustice, saying he saw 'greatest hope' in them amid the division and anger in the world.



In 2016. Harry accused the media of harassing Meghan, his then-girlfriend, and criticized 'racial undertones' in some coverage of her. Meghan's mother is Black and her father is white.



She gave a speech last month to students at her old high school in Los Angeles following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



The couple now lives in Los Angeles with their son, Archie, following their exit from roles as senior working royals earlier this year.

The Diana Awards 2020 honoured several young humanitarians- from India, UK, and Pakistan- for their exemplanary work for the underprivileged.