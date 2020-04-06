Top 10 world news today: Spain records low death rate, PM Johnson in 'good spirit', and more

PM Johnson in 'good spirits' after being hospitalised due to COVID-19

British PM Boris Johnson, 55, who was hospitalized after showing "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus is in "good spirits", his spokesman said.

Iran reports 136 new deaths as authorities say 'gradual downtrend' in COVID-19

Iran on Monday said 136 deaths coronavirus related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours even as authorities said that the number of cases was showing a "gradual" downward trend.

Spain records lowest death toll due to COVID-19 for fourth consecutive day

Spain's health ministry said on Monday that the country witnessed the fourth consecutive daily drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

South Korea reports fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases; WHO lauds nation's response

The World Health Organization (WHO) praised South Korea for its response to the coronavirus outbreak as the country on Monday reported fewer than 50 positive cases for the first time since the outbreak escalated in mid-February.

Zoom, video-conferencing app admits it routed calls through China by mistake

Zoom, the video-conferencing app first caught the fancy of all and then almost immediately slid deep into serious safety concerns.

Tale of two cities: How virus lockdown has exposed France's class divide

When bestselling French novelist Leila Slimani -- the author of "The Perfect Nanny" -- admitted that she felt "a little like Sleeping Beauty" contemplating the coronavirus lockdown from the comfort of her country home, she hit a very raw nerve.

Pollution data shows early signs of China recovery: IMF

The global recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be worse than in 2009, but early signs of a recovery are appearing in China, including renewed pollution, IMF economists said Monday.

Russia: Victory Day rehearsals continue despite coronavirus crisis

At a time when concerns over a massive surge in coronavirus outbreak remain, Russia continued holding rehearsals for its Victory Day parade. Russia's coronavirus tally so far stands at 6,342, a rise of 954 cases in the last 24 hours, its crisis response centre said on Monday. At least 47 people have died due to coronavirus in Russia.

Coronavirus: Death toll nears 600 in Switzerland

The death toll from novel coronavirus in Switzerland has risen to 584, a jump of 25 new deaths from the figures on Sunday, health officials said. The country's public health agency said on Monday that number of infected cases also rose to 21,652 from 21,100 yesterday.

Japan to declare coronavirus emergency, launch $990 billion stimulus: PM Abe

Japan on Monday said that it is imposing a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to try to stop the coronavirus, the prime minister said.The government is also preparing a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow.