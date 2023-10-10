Top 10 world news: Rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, Putin says Israel conflict 'example' of US failure

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the upsurge of violence and tensions between Israel and Gaza showed the failure of the United States in West Asia.

In Israel, at least 900 people have been killed in the Hamas attacks, including over 260 dead from the site of a music festival, from where the scenes of armed barbarity shook the world. Follow WION to get live updates.

The Israel-Hamas war has added to long list of military conflicts the world is witnessing right now. Israel has initiated an overwhelming response to Hamas' initial attack with all weapons in its arsenal. Let's take a look at some of the weapons Israel is using to eliminate its enemy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday (Oct 10), said that the upsurge of violence and tensions between Israel and Gaza showed the failure of the United States' Middle-East policy.

Former US President Donald Trump's politically incorrect language has often made headlines but a worrisome escalation in his provocative verbiage is spurring apprehensions over the possibility of igniting violence among his staunch supporters.

Twenty-nine people, including children and the elderly, were killed and dozens of others were injured in a military strike in northern Myanmar.

Amazon rainforests in South America represent everything that's pristine. The 6.7 million square kilometres of greenery is a rich habitat of wildlife and is one of major carbon sinks in the world.

Police in San Francisco, United States, shot dead a man who had slammed his car into the local Chinese consulate. The man, as per reports, had ploughed his car into the consulate, driving his car into the lobby of the building's visa office on Monday.

European football’s governing body UEFA has officially confirmed the United Kingdom and Ireland as the hosts for the Euro 2028, after weeks of speculation. UEFA on Tuesday (Oct 10) confirmed the news that the UK will host the continental showpiece after seven years. It was a joint host during the Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 as the event had to be moved due to Covid pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its growth projections downward for both China and the euro area while emphasising the uneven and sluggish nature of the global economic recovery.