Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Will target Gaza's parliament and ministries, warns Israel's military
Israel-Hamas war Live updates: In Israel, at least 900 people have been killed in the Hamas attacks, including over 260 dead from the site of a music festival, from where the scenes of armed barbarity shook the world. The death toll in Gaza, following a continuous retaliation by Israeli forces since last weekend, neared the mark of 700 while over 2500 people are reported to be wounded in the Palestinian territories. The hostage situation continues to pose a significant challenge for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) after Hamas threatened to televise the killing of Israeli hostages taken captive since last weekend if Israel continued with its retaliatory assault in Gaza.
Follow WION to catch all the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war.
The Israeli military on Tuesday (Oct 10) said it is considering Gaza's parliament and civilian ministries as legitimate targets in its fight against the Palestine-based Hamas terror group.
Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old Canadian peace advocate residing in Israel, was last heard from on a Saturday (Oct 7) around 11 am local time. She had been sending text messages describing rockets and gunfire near her home in Kibbutz Be’eri, close to the Gaza border, since early that morning.
Israeli military has said that Gaza's parliament and civilian ministries are legitimate targets in its offensive against Hamas.
The response came after Hamas warned that it will kill one of the 130 hostages every time Israel's military bombs civilian targets in Gaza without warning. Hamas said Monday that Israeli air strikes had killed four of its hostages.
"Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages," Hamas armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.
The Israeli military says the bodies of 1,500 Hamas militants have been found in Israel and around the Gaza Strip. Hecht andded that the evacuation of all the Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip was nearly complete.
US naval deployments close to Israel as it battles Hamas in the Gaza Strip may stave off any regional escalation, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that Israel would also receive U.S. supplies to help prevent future shortfalls. "When you have that American shadow coming through it sends a message, maybe to people in further places, to stay out of this," Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht told reporters.
"There's going to be some equipment coming," he added, when asked about possible U.S. defence supplies, about which he did not elaborate. "We potentially could be stretched at some point, if this expands.
Around 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israel and around the Gaza Strip, the army said Tuesday, as it pummelled the Palestinian enclave with air strikes. "Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found in Israel and around the Gaza Strip," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, adding that security forces had "more or less restored control over the border" with Gaza.
Israel army says 'more or less restored control' over Gaza border
The Israel Defense Forces' top spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said that the military had regained control of the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists blew up sections of the border fence during their attack, reported the Times of Israel.
Hagari stated during a call with reporters that not a single terrorist had managed to enter through the damaged fence in the last day. Combat Engineering troops were actively working to secure the areas near the breaches in the fence, according to Hagari.
The IDF estimated that there was a small number of terrorists still hiding within Israeli territory.
Playboy has announced the end of its association with Lebanese-American media figure and former adult entertainer Mia Khalifa due to her social media endorsements of the Hamas assault on Israel.
“Over the past few days,” says the adult magazine in a statement, “Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women, and children.”
“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” Khalifa tweeted as the assault was underway.
“I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how how they freed themselves from apartheid,” she wrote in response to criticism.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) is deploying officers to deliver the distressing news to over 100 Israeli families that their relatives are being held captive in Gaza by Hamas, as reported by Army Radio. UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan informed CNN that Israel's estimate places the number at between 100 to 150 people.
The Israel Defense Forces has named another 38 soldiers killed during fighting with the Hamas terror group, as reported by the Times of Israel.
Saudi Arabia's de facto leader informed Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas that he is actively working to prevent the conflict from escalating further following the unexpected Hamas attack on Israel, as reported by Saudi state media on Tuesday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in their pursuit of legitimate rights, a better life, and a just and lasting peace. Israel, reeling from Hamas' unprecedented ground, air, and sea attacks, has reported 800 casualties and retaliated with a relentless series of strikes in Gaza, resulting in a death toll of 687 there.
- UN agency: Gaza shelters house 137,000 Palestinian refugees, nearing 90% capacity.
- Ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza lead to multiple deaths, including two journalists.
- Death toll: 687 Palestinians in Gaza, over 900 Israelis, 17 in West Bank, 4 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon.
- Numerous foreign nationals, including 12 Thai citizens, among conflict casualties.
- General Charles Q Brown warns Iran against involvement in Israel-Hamas conflict.
- Indonesia urges citizens to leave Israel and Palestine; airlines suspend flights.
Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ exiled leadership, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP)
A high-ranking Hamas official has revealed that only a small group of senior commanders within Gaza were privy to the details of the extensive incursion launched into Israel, reported the Associated Press. He stressed that if Gaza were to face a war of annihilation, allies such as Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah "will join the conflict."
Ali Barakeh, a member of Hamas' leadership in exile, shared this information during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Beirut.
Barakeh also clarified that none of the central command or the political bureau of Hamas were in the Lebanese capital during the previous week.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who participated in a show of solidarity with Israel, has criticised the protests backing Hamas in Canada.
“I strongly condemn the demonstrations that have taken place, and are taking place, across the country in support of Hamas’ attacks on Israel,” Trudeau said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.
“The glorification of violence is never acceptable in Canada,” he added.
The glorification of violence is never acceptable in Canada – by any group or in any situation. I strongly condemn the demonstrations that have taken place, and are taking place, across the country in support of Hamas' attacks on Israel. Let's stand united against acts of terror.
In a recent development from Gaza, eyewitness reports confirm that an Israeli airstrike has claimed the lives of five people, including a minimum of two journalists. Saeed Al-Taweel and Mohammad Sobh, both journalists, have been identified by the Turkish Anadolu Agency as among the casualties.
The Indonesian foreign ministry has issued a strong advisory to its citizens residing in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as those planning to visit these areas. In response to the current security situation, the ministry has urged Indonesian nationals to immediately vacate these regions for their own safety. Additionally, individuals who had plans to travel to either of these locations have been advised to cancel their trips.
The UN humanitarian relief agency reports a surge in mass displacement within the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, with over 187,518 Palestinians forced to abandon their homes. This number is expected to rise further due to ongoing Israeli bombardment in the region. Among those displaced, around 137,427 individuals have found shelter in 83 schools, while an additional 41,000, whose homes have suffered destruction or damage, are currently being hosted by relatives and neighbours, as indicated in the latest update from OCHA (the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs).
The highest-ranking US military officer has issued a warning to Iran, advising them against becoming involved in the Israel-Hamas war.
General Charles Q Brown, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was asked about his message to Iran and replied, "Our message is clear: Not to get involved."
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q Brown Jr attends a ceremony at the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, US, September 29, 2023 (Reuters)
He also mentioned that the deployment of a US aircraft carrier near Israel serves as a robust demonstration of support for the nation.
The White House is lit up in the blue and white hues of the Israeli flag, serving as a representation of the 75-year-long alliance between the United States and Israel.
Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator responsible for the Middle East and North Africa, shares a picture on Twitter showing the White House adorned in these colours.
White House in White and Blue tonight. We stand with Israel.
This gesture was previously announced by the White House, and they expressed that it signifies unwavering American support and unity with the Israeli people, especially following the heinous terrorist acts carried out by Hamas.
The United States has no plan to become militarily involved in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the White House said on Monday (Oct 9).
"There's no intention to put US boots on the ground," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding however that President Joe Biden "will always make sure that we are protecting and defending our national security interest."
The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, United Kingdom and Italy lent their unequivocal support to the Israeli retaliation to Hamas' attacks and asserted that Hamas does not represent Palestinian aspirations.
Read the full statement here:
"Today, we — President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States — express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism.
We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy, and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism. In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages.
Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities. We further emphasize that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.
All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed.
Over the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to ultimately set the conditions for a peaceful and integrated Middle East region."
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took part in a vigil at a synagogue in London to address a gathering of Jewish people.
The people who support Hamas are fully responsible for this appalling attack.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 9, 2023
They are not militants. They are not freedom fighters.
They are terrorists.
My message tonight from Finchley United Synagogue where I joined @chiefrabbi in vigil with local communities. pic.twitter.com/7eBJ6catbr
Sunak described Hamas militants as terrorists and denounced their purported credentials of 'freedom fighters'.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that his country is making all possible efforts, "in communication with all international and regional parties, to stop the ongoing escalation and prevent its expansion in the region".
Saudi Press Agency reported that the Crown Prince emphasised on the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law and not targeting civilians.
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah should not make the "wrong decision" of opening a second front against Israel, a senior US defence official told the journalists
"We are deeply concerned about Hezbollah making the wrong decision and choosing to open a second front to this conflict," the official told journalists.
Meanwhile, a Pentagon spokesperson said that Iran is 'complicit' in Hamas attack but there is no direct evidence to suggest the same.
Videos shared by Israel Defense Forces showed country's naval forces attacking sites in the coastal strip of Gaza, with Israel said were Hamas hideouts.
US President Joe Biden confirmed that 11 American citizens have been killed in the Hamas attacks in Israel. A White House statement confirmed that many other American citizens remain unaccounted for and are likely to have become hostages of Hamas.
Full statement is as following:
"As we continue to account for the horrors of the appalling terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of innocent civilians who were murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy. Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed—many of whom made a second home in Israel.
It’s heart wrenching. These families have been torn apart by inexcusable hatred and violence. We also know that American citizens still remain unaccounted for, and we are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts. My heart goes out to every family impacted by the horrible events of the past few days. The pain these families have endured, the enormity of their loss, and the agony of those still awaiting information is unfathomable.
The safety of American citizens—whether at home or abroad—is my top priority as President. While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas. I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts.
For American citizens who are currently in Israel, the State Department is providing consular assistance as well as updated security alerts. For those who desire to leave, commercial flights and ground options are still available. Please also take sensible precautions in the days ahead and follow the guidance of local authorities.
This is not some distant tragedy. The ties between Israel and the United States run deep. It is personal for so many American families who are feeling the pain of this attack as well as the scars inflicted through millennia of antisemitism and persecution of Jewish people. In cities across the country, police departments have stepped up security around centers of Jewish life, and the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other federal law enforcement partners are closely monitoring for any domestic threats in connection with the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel.
In this moment of heartbreak, the American people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israelis. We remember the pain of being attacked by terrorists at home, and Americans across the country stand united against these evil acts that have once more claimed innocent American lives. It is an outrage. And we will continue to show the world that the American people are unwavering in our resolve to oppose terrorism in all forms.
The United States and the State of Israel are inseparable partners, and I affirmed to Prime Minister Netanyahu again when we spoke yesterday that the United States will continue to make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people."
Hamas threatened to kill Israeli citizens taken captive on live television if Israel bombards locations in Gaza. In a statement to Al-Jazeera, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the so-called military wing of the militant group that controls Gaza claimed: "Each targeting of our people will be accompanied by the live televised execution of the enemy's civilian prisoners."
The Human Rights Watch described any such potential act by Hamas as a 'flagrant war crime'.
President of Israel Isaac Herzog in a video statement recalled Holocaust — the genocide of over 6 million European Jews during the second World War — to describe the scale of deaths in the country following the offensive launched by Hamas since last weekend.
"Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed on one day," Kersog said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his latest address to the nation, vowed to exact a price from Hamas for attacking Israel. Netayahu said that the military is going on the offence "like never before".
Describing the Gaza-based militant group as barbaric as Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Netanyahu said that while Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it.
"Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come," he said.
Netanyahu also underscored the historic statelessness faced by Jewish people prior to the existence of modern-day Israel.
"Once, the Jewish people were stateless. Once, the Jewish people were defenseless. No longer."