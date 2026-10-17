In top stories today, India will not face additional tariffs under a new US law targeting countries that buy Russian energy. This comes after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order waiving key sanctions and duties provided for under the legislation. Trump signed the order on Friday (Oct 16), invoking a provision of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 that allows the president to waive the measures in the national interest.
In other big news of the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday that an oil supertanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an explosion. The vessel was carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil while attempting to illegally transit the strategic waterway, according to a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
Moving on, Delhi Police placed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke under preventive arrest on Friday evening over concerns about a possible breach of peace. Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bohra was released after the completion of the required detention formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Police took action against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid concerns that public peace could be disturbed.
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
Australia's Chief Veterinary Officer Beth Cookson said official testing confirmed the highly pathogenic virus strain "in samples collected from an elephant seal and a kelp gull on Macquarie Island, marking the first H5 event on this island".
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Jumgund area of Keran sector in India's north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning. A massive search operation is underway in the area.
The Police said that despite making announcements a crowd had gathered around Connaught Place. FIR will be filed for violation of section BNSS 163 (prohibitory orders promulgated by magistrate). Officials said action will be taken against repeat offenders.
The law, signed in September, authorised tariffs of up to 100% on goods from major importers of Russian oil and gas and countries accused of facilitating sanctions evasion. The executive order states: “As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act.”