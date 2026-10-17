In top stories today, India will not face additional tariffs under a new US law targeting countries that buy Russian energy. This comes after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order waiving key sanctions and duties provided for under the legislation. Trump signed the order on Friday (Oct 16), invoking a provision of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 that allows the president to waive the measures in the national interest.

In other big news of the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Friday that an oil supertanker struck a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an explosion. The vessel was carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil while attempting to illegally transit the strategic waterway, according to a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Moving on, Delhi Police placed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke under preventive arrest on Friday evening over concerns about a possible breach of peace. Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bohra was released after the completion of the required detention formalities under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Police took action against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid concerns that public peace could be disturbed.