/Trump posting more than ever on Truth Social but traffic drops 30% ahead of midterm elections

If numbers are to be believed, then US President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform has witnessed a significant decline in user traffic ahead of the US midterm elections in November. Interestingly, this comes at a time when Trump has been frequent posting on the social media platform. Recent data shows that traffic on Truth Social's has fallen sharply from its June 2025 peak.

According to data from digital intelligence firm Similarweb, the fall of traffic is 30 per cent. On an average there were 260,000 daily users on the social media platform last month, as compared to its peak of 420,000 in June 2025. This amounts to a 38 percent drop in user traffic.

Trump with 13 million followers, has the largest fanbase out of any Truth Social user. AI-generated images, positive news coverage and all-caps announcements are the posts mostly shared by Trump on the platform every day.

He is also known for sharing multiple content in a short period of time. Most recently, on Wednesday, Trump shared roughly 25 posts in a matter of hours.

Going by the data available, Trump published 861 posts in May, an average of 27 per day, exceeding his previous monthly record of 782 posts and reposts in January. His daily average in April was 18 posts.

The drop puts Truth Social behind its competitors Facebook, which has more than 2 billion daily users, and X, which has over 130 million daily users across the globe, according to Backlinko, a prominent digital marketing and SEO educational platform.

Truth Social was launched by Trump in February 2022, after Twitter permanently banned him in January, 2021, following the attack on the US Capitol.