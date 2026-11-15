Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump and key members of his administration are reportedly facing an Iranian drone threat, with intelligence suggesting Tehran could target them with explosives-laden drones. The warning has prompted heightened security measures in Washington and threatens to further derail already fragile efforts to negotiate an agreement with Iran.

SpaceX on Saturday successfully caught its Starship spacecraft using giant mechanical arms at its launch tower in Texas, marking the first successful midair recovery of the spacecraft after an orbital flight lasting more than 22 hours. The achievement is a significant step in Elon Musk’s efforts to develop a fully reusable rocket system, although the company failed to recover the rocket's Super Heavy booster.

Flights across the United States began resuming on Saturday after a nationwide shutdown grounded aircraft for four hours due to communication problems at regional air traffic control centres. However, travellers continued to face delays and cancellations as airlines worked to bring operations back to normal.

Delhi woke up to another smog-filled morning on Sunday (Nov 15), with pollution levels remaining firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, while several neighbourhoods recorded readings above 400.