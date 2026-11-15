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Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: US flight disruptions continue, Delhi AQI 'very poor'

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 15, 2026, 12:30 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 12:30 IST
Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: US flight disruptions continue, Delhi AQI 'very poor'

LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Latest News Today LIVE updates: Stay connected to WION News for the latest developments from India and around the globe, including US-Iran tensions, Russia-Ukraine war, trade moves, global conflicts, natural disasters, AI developments and major international updates.

Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump and key members of his administration are reportedly facing an Iranian drone threat, with intelligence suggesting Tehran could target them with explosives-laden drones. The warning has prompted heightened security measures in Washington and threatens to further derail already fragile efforts to negotiate an agreement with Iran.

SpaceX on Saturday successfully caught its Starship spacecraft using giant mechanical arms at its launch tower in Texas, marking the first successful midair recovery of the spacecraft after an orbital flight lasting more than 22 hours. The achievement is a significant step in Elon Musk’s efforts to develop a fully reusable rocket system, although the company failed to recover the rocket's Super Heavy booster.

Flights across the United States began resuming on Saturday after a nationwide shutdown grounded aircraft for four hours due to communication problems at regional air traffic control centres. However, travellers continued to face delays and cancellations as airlines worked to bring operations back to normal.

Delhi woke up to another smog-filled morning on Sunday (Nov 15), with pollution levels remaining firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, while several neighbourhoods recorded readings above 400.

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12:29:13
Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ on Sunday; will rain bring respite from pollution?

Delhi woke up to another smog-filled morning on Sunday (Nov 15), with pollution levels remaining firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, while several neighbourhoods recorded readings above 400.

Read more.

12:28:42
WATCH | SpaceX catches Starship spacecraft midair for first time after 22-hour orbital flight

SpaceX on Saturday successfully caught its Starship spacecraft using giant mechanical arms at its launch tower in Texas, marking the first successful midair recovery of the spacecraft after an orbital flight lasting more than 22 hours. The achievement is a significant step in Elon Musk’s efforts to develop a fully reusable rocket system, although the company failed to recover the rocket's Super Heavy booster.

Read more.

12:28:09
Iran plotting to target Trump? Report claims Mossad shared intel with CIA

US President Donald Trump and key members of his administration are reportedly facing an Iranian drone threat, with intelligence suggesting Tehran could target them with explosives-laden drones. The warning has prompted heightened security measures in Washington and threatens to further derail already fragile efforts to negotiate an agreement with Iran.

Read more.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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