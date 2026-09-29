Latest News Today Highlights: The National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met in Pakistan's Islamabad to prepare for next year’s Council of Heads of State summit. India, a key SCO member, is attending the three-day meeting with its National Coordinator Alok Dimri leading the delegation.
President Donald Trump on Monday denied discussing the sale of US weapons with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their recent meeting, after US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump had raised the possibility of selling American military equipment to Beijing. Asked by reporters about Perdue’s comments, Trump said he was unfamiliar with the claim and suggested the ambassador may have been referring to Taiwan instead.
OpenAI has apologised for not properly responding to the security incident involving rogue AI (Artificial Intelligence) agents flagged by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the UNGA81 summit earlier this month. In a blog post on Monday (Sep 28), the ChatGPT maker said it was "sorry" and that it should have shared early investigation results with Australian officials "sooner".
Four personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were killed in a suspected case of fratricide in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (September 29), according to Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma. The accused was arrested following the firing incident, which took place around 7:30 pm.
The Israeli army has raided al-Mughayyir, a village east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. No arrests have been reported.
Iran is designing new weapons to defend itself, while continuously upgrading and mass-producing its existing arms, Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said on Tuesday (September 29).
Mohebbi said Iran would introduce new weapons if its conflict with the US and Israel took on "a new form".
President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday (September 28) that US officials talked with mediators trying to end Washington's war with Tehran, adding that the US would win the Iran war "very soon."
Over 100 Israeli extremist settlers attacked a village in the north of the occupied West Bank, burning two Palestinian homes as they tried to halt the return of a Palestinian family, and lightly injuring three Israeli security personnel in the process. Tuesday's assault received a rare condemnation from the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government actively promoted West Bank settlement expansion to block the creation of a Palestinian State.
The European Union’s new ambassador to India has said a long-negotiated free trade agreement with New Delhi will create “one economic space” of two billion people and send a message that open, rules-based commerce still matters as global trade comes under strain.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday called Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a "puppet" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the Modi government of weakening India’s democratic foundations.
Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi, Kharge alleged that voter names were being removed from electoral rolls through calculated conspiracies.
"The Modi government has systematically and conspiratorially hollowed out the strong democratic foundation that our forefathers built through their sacrifices and dedication over the last 12 years," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Tuesday withdrew Bills seeking an increase in the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly following objections raised by BJP legislators. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while responding to the objections, said there was no dissenting note in the House Committee that had recommended the proposed increase.
An Assam Rifles soldier died, and four others were injured after a suspected militant launched an attack on a patrol team in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, along the border with Myanmar on Tuesday. The attack occurred at 6.30 am when 21 Assam Rifles soldiers were patrolling in an area where border-fencing work was going on.
Iran on Tuesday threatened attacks on infrastructure across the Middle East if its security was not guaranteed, as Tehran awaited a formal US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also the country’s parliament speaker, issued the warning.
"In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe," Ghalibaf said, according to a video released by Iranian state television.
Argentina's President Javier Milei on Monday (Sep 28) threatened to take the United Kingdom to an international tribunal over an offshore oil development near the Falkland Islands, escalating a long-running sovereignty dispute between Buenos Aires and London. READ MORE
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches against some jewellery shops in Haryana and Punjab as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Rs 645 crore from bank accounts linked to the Haryana government and maintained with the IDFC First Bank, officials said.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced it has prepared a lengthy, detailed letter addressed directly to the American public. According to IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi, the multi-page communication is an effort to speak to regular US citizens "honestly and logically," rather than a propaganda campaign to shape media narratives
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released new Class 9 Social Science textbook and it details Mughal state’s persecution of Sikh Gurus. The book is titled “Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2." The book was announced by NCERT in a press statement dated September 28. The council said the textbook will be available for purchase from September 29. READ MORE
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its candidates for the 2026 Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) graduate and teacher constituency elections in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. For Bihar, the party has named Naval Kishore Yadav from Patna Teachers constituency, N.K. Yadav from Kosi Graduates, Sarvesh Kumar from Darbhanga Graduates, and Narendra Prasad Singh from Tirhut Teachers constituency. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Kedar Nath Singh from Varanasi Graduates, Dinesh Goel from Meerut Graduates, Ashok Kumar Rathore from Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates and Pramod Mishra from Varanasi Teachers constituency.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray held a joint news conference on Tuesday and announced that a protest march against the Election Commission will be held on October 4, with the march proceeding from Byculla to the BMC headquarters. Raj Thackeray said, "A joint protest march will be held on the 4th. The march will proceed from Byculla to the BMC headquarters. This protest will be directed against the Election Commission."
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has supported the Congress and the Left parties’ demand for the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the suspension of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, people familiar with the development said.
In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday said that he has "no moral right to continue" in office following alleged voter list manipulations and compromises in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Addressing a joint press conference along with General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh following the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Venugopal underlined that two Election Commissioners had written to the Cabinet Secretary regarding the internal functioning and decisions of the poll body, placing the matter directly within the knowledge of the Prime Minister. He added that it is the Prime Minister's responsibility to intervene in the matter. "It's done by the clear directions of his masters; in this country, two election commissioners have written to the Cabinet Secretary also, so it's in the knowledge of the Prime Minister also. This is the moral responsibility of the PM to intervene. CWC's opinion is that PM Modi has no moral right to continue as the Prime Minister," he said.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday warned the US and other countries over the Strait of Hormuz, saying that if Iran’s security is not ensured, “no infrastructure will be safe”. Ghalibaf made the remarks during a public video conference on Tuesday, referring to recent statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it. Reacting to the US President’s remarks, Ghalibaf said they were a repetition of previous claims and that their nature was known to everyone. “The delusional US president recently made rhetoric about the Strait of Hormuz and the passage of ships through it that is a repetition of previous claims, and the truth of these delusional positions is known to everyone,” he said. Ghalibaf then warned the US and other countries that Iran would not allow its security to be compromised, linking security in the region to the movement of oil.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday made a farewell call on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, ahead of his return to India after completing his tenure in the country. According to a statement from the Nepal Prime Minister's Office, the meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singhadurbar. During the meeting, Prime Minister Shah said that relations between Nepal and India had remained cordial and deep. “The relationship between Nepal and India has always remained cordial and deep,” Shah said, according to the Nepal PMO.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India and the United States have reached a broad understanding on a trade agreement, but changes in US tariff rules and the ongoing Section 301 process remain important factors in deciding when to conclude the deal.
Speaking at an interaction hosted by the Asia Society in New York, Jaishankar said, "The 301 process is still in the works, it's still unfolding. So the issue for us is at what point do you close out an agreement which is very, very far advanced."
He highlighted differences between the two economies, particularly India's large base of small farmers, producers and factories, saying negotiations required patience and detailed discussions.
“...expectation that it could rapidly move forward, I think, was tested against a ground reality which was much more complex. So, today, I think we have reached a situation where there is more or less an understanding on the trade agreement.”
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier described the pact as “done and dusted,” saying it could advance once India secures suitable competitive advantages in the US market.
Argentina has escalated its long-running Falklands dispute with the UK, giving London two weeks to halt the Sea Lion oil project or face international arbitration. Javier Milei says the offshore development amounts to unauthorised exploitation of resources claimed by Argentina.
Indian cricket legend and former captain Kapil Dev on Tuesday congratulated Virat Kohli on becoming the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to cross 15,000 runs in ODI cricket, praising his talent, consistency and passion for the game.
"I think special talent. He's done so well. Very few people in this world have an average of more than 60. Hats off to him. And more important, I think, his passion for the game. I don't know why he left Test cricket, but again, whatever he is doing, he must be doing something special for himself to make sure he keeps on performing at that level," Kapil told ANI.
Kohli reached the milestone during India's 296-run chase against the West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday, scoring an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls. His 86th international century took his ODI tally to 15,080 runs in 315 matches, at an average of 59.13.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 16 locations across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala in connection with an alleged radicalisation case involving Imam Mahmyder Kafila (IMK), officials said.
The searches are underway at 10 locations in Assam, five in West Bengal and one in Kerala. The case was registered in Guwahati, Assam.
Four people have been arrested in West Bengal, according to the information provided. IMK has been described as an offshoot of the banned Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).
The Centre has told the Supreme Court it will amend the Information Technology Rules to prevent children below 18 from creating social media accounts, The Times of India reported on Monday. The submission came during a hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with the concerns raised by the bench and petitioner NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, represented by senior advocate H S Phoolka. Mehta said agreements minors enter into with social media platforms are void contracts and should be prevented.
He also referred to safeguards under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, noting that parental consent may be necessary for minors using services such as educational apps. "Something will have to be done. If a person is less than 18 years old, consent can be given by parents as there are educational apps that require the user’s consent."
Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Tuesday that if his country's security was not guaranteed, no infrastructure in the region would be safe from attack, state media reported.
"In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe," said Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's parliament speaker, according to a video released by state TV.
Hurricane Polo made landfall in Baja California, Mexico, late Monday, unleashing life-threatening winds and dangerous flash flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. It hit as a powerful Category 3 storm and is expected to retain the same intensity as it crosses the state of Baja California Sur. The storm is predicted to bring 6 to 12 inches of rainfall to parts of the Mexican state.
Nvidia has announced a record $150 billion share buyback, taking its total repurchase authorisation to $235 billion as the chipmaker continues to benefit from strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The latest authorisation represents the largest increase in a US corporate share-buyback program, surpassing Apple's $110 billion buyback authorisation announced in 2024.
US President Donald Trump said American officials held discussions with mediators on Iran on Monday, as diplomatic efforts continue amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that the discussions had taken place but declined to provide further details about the talks. Meanwhile, Iranian state media, cited by Al Jazeera, reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was scheduled to meet mediators in New York.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (Sep 28) stated that that a foreign actor was involved in a foiled bomb plot targeting the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford airbase on Sunday. He also expressed his shock over UK Police's decision to release the five suspects. Rubio declined to clarify exactly which foreign actor was involved. This comes after a report by the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph claimed that British Counter-terrorism Police are understood to be investigating a possible Iran link. The Fairford airbase is used by both US and UK forces and was used by the US to launch attacks on Iran.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed Pentagon personnel to use advanced intelligence and cyber capabilities to identify, disrupt and neutralise foreign interference targeting upcoming US elections, as per Axios. The effort marks the latest expansion of the federal government’s role in countering foreign election interference, a concern that has persisted during US election cycles for nearly a decade. Officials said the initiative will make use of some of the most advanced artificial intelligence capabilities available to the Defense Department.
Pope Leo XIV has said that while the Catholic Church has been "abusive" at times, he would not call sex abuse "systemic" in the Church. Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on Monday (Sep 28) as he returned from a four-day visit to France, the pontiff also addressed rising concerns over artificial intelligence and said they should be taken seriously. However, he stressed that he is not “in panic mode” over the rapid development of the technology.
The United Arab Emirates on Monday (Sep 28) confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gulf country on Sunday. The UAE said that the meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan focused on bilateral relations. But it comes at the backdrop of Haaretz report alleging that Sheikh Mohamed had warned Israel about a looming Hamas attack shortly before the October 7, 2023, assault. Haaretz also stated that Netanyahu asked the Emirati president to deny the report. Netanyahu’s office had previously denied the Haaretz report. The visit was first reported by Israel’s Channel 12 television station.
US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled plans for a $15 billion steel complex in Iowa that will be developed by Mesabi Metallics, a company owned by India's multinational conglomerate Essar Group. Trump announced the project at the White House alongside executives from Mesabi Metallics. He described the investment as a major boost to US manufacturing, while the White House said the facility would become the largest steel plant in US history.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has sparked a political controversy with remarks contrasting the religious and political identities of northern and southern India. Speaking at a media event in New Delhi on Monday, Reddy questioned the BJP’s repeated use of the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders do not similarly chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’.
Australia’s central bank raised its key interest rate to a 15-year high on Tuesday as it moved to tackle persistent inflation, with the government attributing some of the price pressures to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East. The Reserve Bank of Australia increased its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.6%, citing the widening conflict and elevated global energy prices as factors contributing to inflationary pressures. The central bank also said the rapid growth of artificial intelligence was adding to inflation by pushing up technology-related costs.
Mainland Chinese stocks fell to their lowest level in more than a year on Monday, with technology shares facing the heaviest selling pressure, the South China Morning Post reported. The decline was driven by investor concerns over higher global borrowing costs and rising oil prices, along with caution ahead of the upcoming holiday break. The CSI 300 Index dropped 2.2% to close at its lowest level since August 21 last year, marking a 13-month low. Meanwhile, the technology-focused Star Market 50 Index fell 4.1%, recording its biggest one-day decline in five weeks and ending close to levels reached during a technology sell-off in July.
Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to a house near Nablus, N12 reported on Tuesday, citing Palestinian sources. The incident comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) increases its presence in the West Bank amid growing concerns over potential violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians.
President Donald Trump on Monday denied discussing the sale of US weapons with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their recent meeting, after US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump had raised the possibility of selling American military equipment to Beijing. Asked by reporters about Perdue’s comments, Trump said he was unfamiliar with the claim and suggested the ambassador may have been referring to Taiwan instead.
The National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met in Pakistan's Islamabad to prepare for next year’s Council of Heads of State summit. India, a key SCO member, is attending the three-day meeting with its National Coordinator Alok Dimri leading the delegation. Pakistan’s National Coordinator Mohammad Faisal is chairing the meeting. The SCO includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China. The meeting focuses on strengthening cooperation and coordination ahead of the SCO Heads of State summit, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in August 2027, news agency PTI reported.