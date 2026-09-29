Latest News Today Highlights: The National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) met in Pakistan's Islamabad to prepare for next year’s Council of Heads of State summit. India, a key SCO member, is attending the three-day meeting with its National Coordinator Alok Dimri leading the delegation.

President Donald Trump on Monday denied discussing the sale of US weapons with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their recent meeting, after US Ambassador to China David Perdue said Trump had raised the possibility of selling American military equipment to Beijing. Asked by reporters about Perdue’s comments, Trump said he was unfamiliar with the claim and suggested the ambassador may have been referring to Taiwan instead.