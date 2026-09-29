/India's Essar Group to build $15billion steel complex in Iowa, Trump says 'steel industry is roaring back to life'

US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled plans for a $15 billion steel complex in Iowa that will be developed by Mesabi Metallics, a company owned by India's multinational conglomerate Essar Group. Trump announced the project at the White House alongside executives from Mesabi Metallics. He described the investment as a major boost to US manufacturing, while the White House said the facility would become the largest steel plant in US history.

Essar Group, which owns Mesabi Metallics, is investing a total of $18 billion in the United States, Trump said. Essar Group Chairman Rewant Ruia thanked the US President for supporting efforts to expand manufacturing in America. "Thank you, US President Donald Trump, for bringing back the importance of building things in America... With the new steel complex in Iowa, we will complete the fully integrated American supply chain," Ruia said. Trump called the Iowa project ‘a tremendous investment’ and said, "Our steel industry is roaring back to life."

How Minnesota Iron ore will supply the Iowa steel plant

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According to Reuters, the proposed steel complex is planned as a fully integrated operation. Mesabi Metallics intends to extract iron ore from its mine in Minnesota and transport the material to Iowa, where it will be processed into steel. The first phase of the Iowa facility is expected to produce 7.5 million tons of steel annually. Production could eventually increase to 10 million tons a year. The first steel production is expected in 2030.

The Iowa project will be connected to Mesabi Metallics' new iron ore mine in Nashwauk, Minnesota. The company has invested more than $2.5 billion in developing the mining operation. Trump highlighted the importance of the Minnesota mine, describing it as the first new iron ore mine in the United States in more than five decades. "It's the first new iron ore mine in the United States in more than 50 years," Trump said.

The mine is located in Minnesota's Mesabi Iron Range, which stretches approximately 80 to 100 miles. According to the US Geological Survey, the region accounted for around 60 per cent of total US iron ore production during the 20th century. The mine is expected to produce approximately 7.5 million tonnes of iron annually and create about 350 jobs in Minnesota.

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Essar Group expands US steel and mining footprint

The Iowa steel project represents a major expansion of Essar Group's operations in the US steel and mining sector. Essar owns Mesabi Metallics and has already invested billions of dollars in developing its Minnesota mining operation. The latest plan would establish a direct link between the Minnesota mine and a large-scale steelmaking facility in Iowa. Earlier this month, a federal agency said it would provide up to $10 billion in financing for the project. Export-Import Bank Chairman John Jovanovic also visited the Minnesota mine.

Once operational, the Iowa plant is expected to create at least 1,750 permanent jobs. The first phase of construction could generate another 5,000 to 6,000 jobs, according to a White House official. The White House estimates that the project could generate approximately USD 95 billion in total economic impact during construction and its first 10 years of operation. The planned development therefore extends beyond the construction of a steel mill. It is designed to create an integrated supply chain stretching from iron ore extraction in Minnesota to steel production in Iowa.

Why is the steel plant being built in Iowa?