/YSRCP candidates face attacks while filing nominations for polls

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 17:21 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 17:21 IST
YSRCP has alleged that its candidates and leaders faced attacks, intimidation and obstruction while attempting to file nominations for local body elections across Andhra Pradesh. Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the ruling coalition of preventing opposition candidates from contesting freely, raising concerns over the nomination process and electoral fairness. The allegations have intensified the political confrontation in the state.