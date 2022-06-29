WION Fineprint | Lebanon and Sri Lanka | Corruption and conflict: The story of two economies

Published: Jun 29, 2022, 01:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Lebanon and Sri Lanka may be a world apart, but they share a history of political turmoil and violence that led to the collapse of once-prosperous economies. Molly Gambhir brings you this report along with Dasuni Athauda and Ghadi Francis.
