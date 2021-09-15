US Secy of State, Antony Blinken grilled on last US airstrike in Kabul

Sep 15, 2021, 10:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secy of State, Antony Blinken was grilled on last US airstrike on Kabul. The senators have asked if the man killed was an ISIS-K operative or an aid worker.
