/US-Iran Ceasefire: Trump Threatened Civilisational Destruction, Iran Stood Firm

The war of words is intensifying even after the ceasefire, with the U.S. claiming a decisive victory while Iran celebrates its own success. Tehran has made it clear it does not trust Washington, warning its “finger remains on the trigger” if tensions rise again. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has warned that America could move to take control of Iran’s uranium if it is not handed over, raising the stakes in an already fragile truce.