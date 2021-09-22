UN Chief Antonio Guterres issues stark warning to world leaders

Sep 22, 2021, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reprimanded the world on Tuesday for the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, describing it as an "obscenity" and giving the globe an "F in Ethics." Watch this report for more details.
Read in App