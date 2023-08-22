UK King Charles' charities donations under scanner

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
UK's Metropolitan Police has decided to drop a probe against King Charles's Charities. The probe was launched after media reports suggested that a Saudi businessman was offered honours after making donations to one of the Charities. The UK police said the prosecutors failed to establish that any of the offences have been committed.

