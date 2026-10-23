/Trump approval falls to record low of 31% as midterms near

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 20:51 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 20:51 IST
The US and Israel are reportedly preparing plans for fresh strikes on Iran in the coming weeks, with attacks unlikely before the November 3 US midterm elections. Donald Trump is said to be wary of disrupting oil markets before the vote. Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site could be among the potential targets as tensions over Tehran’s nuclear and military programmes persist. Will the post-election period bring a new wave of strikes?