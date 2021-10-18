LIVE TV
Taliban launches offensive against the ISIS-K
Oct 18, 2021, 09:25 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Taliban seems to have launched an offensive against the isis-k in different parts of the country. In the latest, the Taliban sources have claimed that ISIS-K's shadow governor for Nangarhar province is now in the custody of the Taliban.
