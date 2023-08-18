Russia-Ukraine war: US Intelligence claims that Ukraine will fail to meet offensive's key aim

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
The United States Intelligence has shared significant information regarding the Ukrainian counter-offensive. It says that Ukraine's plans to regain lost territories will fail to reach Melitopol City. According to a report by Washington Post, this year Kyiv will not fulfil its key objective of pushing Russian forces further from their bases.

