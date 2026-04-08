/Russia Drops Nuclear Bombshell, Says Germany Can Build A Nuclear Bomb In 30 Days

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 20:45 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 20:45 IST
Russia has made explosive claims suggesting that Europe may be moving toward developing its own nuclear weapons capability. Moscow alleges that Germany could build a nuclear bomb within 30 days, while also pointing to continued coordination between the UK and France on nuclear strategy. These assertions have raised serious questions about security dynamics in Europe, even as officials in the region have not confirmed such plans.