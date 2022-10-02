Russia detains Zaporizhzhia plant head, Kyiv calls detention 'act of terrorism'

Ukraine has called for the immediate release of the director general of Zaporizhzia nuclear plant. He was detained by a Russian patrol on his way back from the plant. Kyiv has condemned the move as illegal detention.
