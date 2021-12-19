LIVE TV
Riots over better medical facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic results in Prison fire in Thailand
Dec 19, 2021, 09:20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Hundreds of prisoners set fire to a Thai jail during a two-day riot over the handling of a coronavirus cluster, with some inmates wounded as officers sought to restore order.
