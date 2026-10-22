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Raihan Vadra asked to remove photos from exhibition

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 22:06 IST | Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 22:06 IST
Raihan Vadra asked to remove photos from exhibition
A political row has erupted over the removal of photographs from visual artist Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Delhi’s Bikaner House. The Bikaner House Management Society defended its decision, saying the images were “found to be inconsistent” with its policy. The controversy involves photographs documenting student protests and images of the national flag, triggering a war of words between the Congress and the BJP. Raihan Vadra is the son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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