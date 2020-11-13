Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz threatens to expose Pakistan police

Nov 13, 2020, 09.15 AM(IST)
The 'war of words' between Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, and Pakistan's present Prime Minister Imran Khan has intensified as she threatened to expose the Pakistani police.
