WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 13, 2025, 19:20 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 19:20 IST
Operation Keller: 3 terrorists killed in encounter by Indian Army, J&K Police
May 13, 2025, 19:20 IST

#Gravitas Three terrorists were killed, including the operational commander of TRF, during an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

