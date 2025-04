Polling centers have closed and counting has already begun in Gabon after a presidential election in which Junta Chief Bryce Oligui Nguema is widely expected to win. He led a coup in August of 2023 and declared himself as transitional president. Around 920,000 voters, including 28,000 overseas, were registered across more than 3,000 polling stations, according to the Interior Ministry. The voter turnout was over 87.12%. This was the first election in the nation after the military coup that ended a political dynasty which lasted over 50 years in the country. Watch in for more details!