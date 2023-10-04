Nobel Prize 2023: These scientists shared the Nobel prize in chemistry for their discovery

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded. Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus & Alexei I. Ekimov shared this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The award has been issued for the discovery and development of quantum dots.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos