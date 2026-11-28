Published: Nov 28, 2026, 15:59 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2026, 15:59 IST
Kerala has put its plan to collar wild elephants on hold, putting the proposed wildlife monitoring initiative under review. The move comes amid concerns and debate over tracking wild elephants using radio collars, a measure intended to monitor their movements and help prevent human-elephant conflicts. The decision raises questions over Kerala's strategy to manage human-wildlife conflict and ensure the safety of both people and elephants.