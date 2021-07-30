Kashmir Connect: Meet the 'Padwoman of Kashmir'

Last year, in his address to the nation on independence day, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi touched on the topic of menstruation, which is still considered a taboo subject by many. The PM spoke about various efforts made by the government to make sanitary pads accessible to all. Various individuals and organisations are also working towards spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene - one such hygiene champion is Irfana Zargar. She has made it her life's mission to distribute free sanitary kits to women who need them in Nowshera, Srinagar. WION's Johan castell travelled to the valley to meet 'The Padwoman of Kashmir.'