Israel-Palestine war: Was Biden's visit a diplomatic disaster? | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Was U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Israel over before it even began? Arab leaders cancelled their summit with Biden. The Gaza hospital bombing left little to no scope for diplomacy. To top that, The message Biden sent from Tel Aviv is unlikely to travel well in the Arab world.

