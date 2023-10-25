Israel-Palestine war: How are the US & China planning to rein in Mideast tensions?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is ready to work with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi. Both leaders will help prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading when they meet later this week.

