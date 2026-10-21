/Israel holds parliamentary elections on October 27

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 21:36 IST | Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 21:36 IST
Trump has endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's election. But his own vice president, JD Vance, is refusing to follow his lead.
Vance says he doesn't want to get involved in Israel's election. Yet he previously campaigned for Viktor Orbán in Hungary.
Is this a difference of principle, political calculation or competing priorities within Washington?
And where should America draw the line between supporting an ally and influencing another country's electoral politics?