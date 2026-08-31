/Iran-US tensions explode: Bases targeted, sea mine plot foiled amid fears of wider war

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 19:05 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 19:05 IST
The confrontation between Iran and the United States has entered a dangerous new phase. Iran has reportedly targeted U.S. military bases in Jordan, while CENTCOM claims Tehran was preparing to deploy sea mines using rocket systems. U.S. officials say recent strikes disrupted those plans and prevented a new maritime threat. Even as the Trump administration seeks to avoid a major military conflict, Tehran has warned Washington of stronger retaliation.