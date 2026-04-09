/Iran Ceasefire Puts Trump’s Credibility On The Line

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 22:45 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 22:45 IST
#Gravitas Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has allegedly informed European countries that Washington expects concrete commitments to deploying warships or other military capabilities to the Strait of Hormuz within the coming days. The Trump administration is also considering a plan to punish alliance members it believes did not support the Iran war effort. The proposal includes withdrawing U.S. troops from some NATO countries and relocating them to more supportive nations.