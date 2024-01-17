Iran attacks Pakistan with missiles and drones, Pak summons Tehran's envoy

Drones and missiles were used by Iran on Wednesday to attack Pakistan, claiming to target two bases used by the terrorist organization Jaish al-Adl. This came a day after the elite Revolutionary Guards carried out similar operations against Syria and Iraq. Pakistan denounced Iran's "unprovoked violation of its airspace" and threatened "consequences" in a sharply worded statement. Pakistan has reported that three children have been injured and two children have died as a result of the attack by Iran.