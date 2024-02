Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 25) inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka. The Sudarshan Setu connects Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka and has been constructed at the cost of 11,81,19,678.60 USD (Rs 979 crore). Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the bridge's inauguration.