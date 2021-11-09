LIVE TV
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
India to host security dialogue on Afghanistan situation; Pakistan, China opt out of NSA-level meet
Nov 09, 2021, 04:50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
India is looking forward to hosting a regional security dialogue on the Afghanistan situation on Wednesday. The meeting will be attended by top security officials from seven nations.
Read in App