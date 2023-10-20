IMF predicts India's growing role in the global economy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
India's economic prowess is on the rise, with the international monetary fund projecting a significant increase in its contribution to global economic growth. Imf predicts a notable increase of 200 basis points, bringing India's contribution to global economic growth to 18% over the next five years.

