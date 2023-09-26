Huawei's unveiling of new products & missing mate 60 smartphone

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
The anticipation was palpable as Huawei unveiled a series of new products, from smartwatches to smart cars. But there's one conspicuous absence that left viewers puzzled – the much-anticipated mate 60 smartphone. In a surprising move, Huawei chose to keep the details of this device under wraps, prompting a flood of questions and complaints online.

