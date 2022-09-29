Header: Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A fourth leak has been detected on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. European leaders say the gas pipelines were sabotaged. Russia says the leaks appear to be an act of "state-sponsored terrorism". Who is right? Priyanka Sharma tells you more.
Read in App