Gravitas: The implications of unrest in Sudan | 15 protesters killed by troops

Nov 18, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
15 protesters were killed in Sudan's bloodiest day since the coup. The unrest has persisted for 3 weeks. Palki Sharma tells you the consequences of the turmoil in Sudan & why stability in the country matters to the world.
