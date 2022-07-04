Gravitas: Gunman kills 3 in Denmark shopping mall

Published: Jul 04, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
3 people were killed and 4 injured after a lone gunman stormed a shopping mall in Copenhagen. The mall was packed with teenagers heading to a Harry Styles concert nearby. Palki Sharma gets you a report on how the shooting unfolded.
