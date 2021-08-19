Gravitas: Ground reality of Taliban rule in Kabul

Aug 19, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban promised amnesty for enemies & safety to all Afghans. But reports from Kabul are conflicting & the visuals are compelling. WION's correspondent Anas Mallick hopped onto a Taliban patrol car to bring you the ground reality.
