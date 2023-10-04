Gravitas: France calls for emergency meetings due to alarming bed bug crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Paris is changing from the city of love to the city of bugs. While the bed bug crisis heats up, the government has announced emergency meetings this week. Will Paris be able to host the 2024 Olympic Games? Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

