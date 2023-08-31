Gravitas: Children fall prey to TikTok's 'Egg Crack Challenge'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
A new TikTok trend, called the 'Egg Crack Challenge', is making parents crack eggs on their children's faces. Videos show children getting confused and crying. Is this trend a form of child abuse? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

