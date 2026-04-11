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Gaza Peace Board: Report Says Only UAE, Morocco And UN Fund Gaza Plan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 11:00 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 11:00 IST
Questions are emerging over funding for Gaza’s reconstruction plan, as reports suggest the promised multi-billion-dollar package has only partially materialised. While a peace board linked to the initiative denies financial constraints, sources claim only a fraction of the pledged funds have been delivered, with limited contributions from select countries and organisations. Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions remain severe as temporary shelters are being installed in Khan Younis.

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