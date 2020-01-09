Fineprint: Iran plane crash, What do we know about the crash

The Boeing commercial flight carried 176 people when it crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport. The crash of Ukraine International Airlines came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US soldiers, but both Ukrainian and Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue that brought down the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. There is no clarity on what led to the crash. Amid the tensions with the United States Iran has now refused to hand over the plane black box to the aircraft manufacturer. #PlaneCrash #IranPlaneCrash #FinePrint #US #Iran #Boeing