A high drama unfolded in Punjab on Wednesday. Farmers clashed with police personnel in Mohali after talks with the government on the demand for legal guarantees for MSP (Minimum Support Price) remained inconclusive. The Punjab police detained 200 farmers along with farm leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, who were spearheading the protest at the Punjab Haryana borders since February last year. Dallewal, who is in his 70s, has been on an indefinite fast. Earlier on Wednesday, the cancer-stricken farmer arrived in an ambulance for a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other central government ministers.