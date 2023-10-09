Assembly Election 2023: EC announces poll schedule for 5 states, voting begins on Nov 7

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The Election Commission announced on Monday that voting will take place in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram on various dates from November 7 to 30. Votes for the five states will be tallied on December 3, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha election semifinals. Voting in these elections would be open to about 16 crore electors.

