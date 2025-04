Ajith Kumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Shekhar Kapur are some of the notable names from the entertainment industry who received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening in New Delhi. Meanwhile singers Arijit Singh, Jaspinder Narula and actress Mamata Shankar received the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of arts.